K-State finalizes basketball recruiting class

The Kansas State Wildcats finalized their men's hoops recruiting class.

Head Coach Bruce Weber announced two more signings to add to an already impressive 2020 class. Most recruiting services rank this incoming class as one of the top 25 in the country.

The recruiting process has been challenging due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA banned any in-person recruiting, and players still can't come to campus to workout with the team.

“We've just done our best and as I've said, you can't wish this upon anybody, but you've got to do your best everyday and that's what we talk to our players about,” Weber said. “With them just being back home and the new recruits, you've got to do more with less. If we can do that and survive this I hope we're all going to be better from it.”

The seven new faces that'll suit up for K-State marks one of the largest roster overhauls Weber has ever done in Manhattan.