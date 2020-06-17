K-State confirms eight cases of COVID-19 among student athletes

Kansas State Athletics has confirmed eight positive cases of COVID-19 among their student athletes.

They say the number comes after they tested around 130 student-athletes. Riley County Health Department had reported four more positive cases Wednesday morning, after the school confirmed two Tuesday.

Each student athlete who tested positive will follow all local, state, national and CDC guidelines. They'll stay under self-isolation for 10 days or until they are without fever for 72 hours without medication — whichever takes longer. Anyone who has been in contact with them will also be placed under quarantine.