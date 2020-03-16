K-State cancels in-person commencement ceremonies

Kansas State University has announced they will cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies.

According to the university, they have said all classes will be done remotely through the end of the semester.

The commencement ceremonies were set for May 9, May 15 and May 16 on the Manhattan and Polytechnic campuses.

“We are reviewing alternate methods to celebrate the academic achievements of our students and will release details later,” they said.

While most students will no longer be on campus this semester, they are continuing to recruit and enroll students for the next academic year.