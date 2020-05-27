K-State Polytechnic offers online drone flight classes to teens

Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus will be offering teens interested in drones an online unmanned aircraft systems program this summer.

The program, called UAS Virtual Academy is for ages 14-17 and will teach students foundational aviation skills, flight maneuvers, safety procedures, photography and videography basics. Students will also receive mentorship from K-State Polytechnic staff and students.

The program is a week long, from June 22-26, and costs $49. Students will have to provide their own drone.

After a student is registered they will receive an instruction kit including a logbook and landing pad. The course is designed as a combination of online lessons and flight training that can be done wherever the student chooses. Industry experts will also be offering insight into potential careers.

Successful completion of the program will result in a special achievement package via mail and will be allowed to transfer credits to a collegiate UAS program if desired.

Registration for this course closes on June 15 at noon.

To register or see recommended drones for the class visit the K-State Polytechnic website.

For more information contact professional education and outreach for the university at 785-826-2633 or email profed@k-state.edu.

