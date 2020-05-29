K-State Polytechnic alumni join Women in Aviation Advisory Board

Lindsey Dreiling, executive director of aviation strategy at Kansas State Polytechnic Campus, has been appointed to serve on a new federal board that’s goal is to strengthen the presence of women and girls in aviation.

Dreiling was appointed by U.S. Transportation Secretary Elane Chao. Dreiling will serve on the Department of Transportation’s Women in Aviation Advisory Board.

Dreiling was selected from nearly 200 applicants and will join 29 women leaders from various aviation backgrounds and careers from across the nation. Among other backgrounds of board members are major airline and aerospace companies, nonprofit organizations, business associations, the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary and higher education institutions.

Dreiling is anticipated to serve a two year term where members will beet up to twice a year to perform their official duties.

The objective of the Women in Aviation Advisory Board is to create strategies and provide independent recommendations to the Federal Aviation Administration administrator to encourage and inspire women and girls to be a part of the aviation industry. They will also examine aviation education, training, mentorship, outreach and recruitment for women and explore ways to enhance and promote these opportunities to women.

"I am sincerely honored to serve on the board with such accomplished industry leaders to develop strategies for engaging our communities and building teams to inspire positive change," says Dreiling. "Women have been involved with aviation throughout history; however, they are significantly underrepresented in the aviation industry. Throughout my professional career and my current roles with Kansas State Polytechnic and as president of the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education board of directors, I am continually focused on broadening access to aviation for all who want to enter this remarkable profession."

Dreiling will spearhead the school’s Global Aeronautics Initiative as well as foster and grow partnerships between K-State Polytechnic and the aviation industry.

Before joining K-State, Dreiling served as deputy director of aviation and unmanned aircraft systems for the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Dreiling is an alumna of K-State Polytechnic and earned a dual bachelor’s degree in professional pilot and technology management in 2007. She went on to earn her master’s degree in student development also from K-State and is currently pursuing her doctorate in leadership communication.

Dreiling is an experienced commercial fixed-wing pilot, is certified in flight instructor-instrument and is a multiengine flight instructor. She holds a small unmanned aircraft systems pilot certificate as well.

Dreiling will be joined by Kate Fraser, a 2009 K-State Polytechnic graduate, on the Women in Aviation Advisory Board. She will be representing Joby Aviation where she is the head of safety.

Other board members can be found here.