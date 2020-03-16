K-State Football hires Steve Stanard as linebackers coach

Steve Stanard will step in as the new linebackers coach for Kansas State football, the team announced Monday.

Stanard joins the Wildcats with 20-seasons worth of experience as a defensive coordinator. Most recently, he spent the last three years coaching defensive ends at Syracuse.

“We are excited to add Steve to our defensive staff,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “Steve and I have experience working together in the past, and I have continued to follow him throughout his career."

Klieman and Stanard crossed paths at North Dakota State in 2012 and 2013 when Stanard coached the Bison linebackers.

"He brings an abundance of experience tutoring linebackers and is very familiar with this area of the country," Klieman said. He has done a great job the last few years working with the Syracuse defensive ends, but I know that he is ready to return to coaching the linebackers and will do a phenomenal job with the group that we have here.”