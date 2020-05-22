K-State College of Education video goes viral

Kansas State University College of Education has produced a video documenting the transition of a rural school’s transition to remote teaching due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 13-minute video features the Wamego Public Schools and is titled “Wamego’s Response” and reached almost 30,000 people in its first 24-hours.

Debbie Mercer, dean of the K-State College of Education, says it is imperative to capture the historic event for the public and future teachers alike.

“If ever there was a teachable moment about the true heart and soul of schools, this was it,” says Mercer. “There is so much that happens inside a school that people never see, and this film pulls back that veil and reveals just how much work, preparation, planning, worry and heart it requires to educate and care for students.”

Kansas commissioner of education, Randy Watson, says the film has offered a chance to celebrate teachers and educators.

“What a wonderful video, tribute and storytelling of what we have just been through over the last 60 days,” says Watson.

Wamego Public Schools superintendent, Tim Winter, explains that the district serves 1,600 students from Wamego, Louisville and Belvue.

“Our teachers and staff, administration… it’s really quite amazing how they came together and in one week’s time, we went from being a traditional school to being completely online,” says Winter. “Our teachers are working very hard to meet their students’ needs, maintain relationships and make sure they are healthy, happy and doing well as best we can under these trying circumstances.”

Motivation for the film comes from Rusty Earl, producer for the K-State College of Education whose children also attend school in Wamego.