K-State Athletics confirms no active COVID-19 cases among 90 student-athletes

FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Bowling Green in Manhattan, Kan. _ In the midst of another rout to begin Chris Klieman's tenure as the Kansas State coach, athletic director Gene Taylor announced more than $100 million in renovations to the football stadium and other facilities. In other words: It's a good time to be K-State. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By  | 
Posted:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No Kansas State student-athletes tested positive for active COVID-19 as part of the school's onboarding process this week, the athletic department announced Thursday.

KSU adds one student-athlete did test positive for COVID-19 with antibody testing, "but is not considered acute."

The athletic department conducting polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing on 90 student-athletes.

"Should a student-athlete test positive, each will be medically managed according to current local, state, national, and CDC guidelines, which begins with self-isolation for 10 days and until the patient is without fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever takes longer," the athletic department wrote. "These guidelines would also include quarantine for any individuals known to have been in contact with someone who tested positive."

KSU Athletics says they will continue PCR and antibody testing of student-athletes as they return to campus and will continue releasing results.

 