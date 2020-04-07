Juveniles in custody after police chase in East Topeka

Five juveniles are in custody early Tuesday after a police chase on the city's east side, authorities said.

The chase began around 3 a.m. near S.E. 10th and Rice Road when Shawnee County sheriff's deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle.

The chase went east to S.E. Croco, south to S.E. 29th and west on S.E. 29th. It ended near S.E. 29th and Colorado, where the occupants of a stolen car bailed out and attempted to flee.

Authorities said all of the juveniles in the vehicle were apprehended and taken into custody.

The Topeka Police Department assisted in the incident.

No injuries were reported and additional details weren't immediately available.