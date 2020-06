The Geary County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a juvenile.

According to the Sheriff's Office the shooting happened at 1:53 p.m. Sunday.

Sheriffs responded to a residence on Clarks Creek Rd. in reference to a juvenile that had been shot. The juvenile later died from the gunshot wounds at the Geary County Community Hospital.

The case is still under investigation. No other information or identities has been released.