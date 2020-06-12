Justice Carol Beier announces retirement from Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Carol Beier has announced her retirement from the Court in September according to Court.

Justice Beier said Friday, June 12, that she will be retiring from the Supreme Court effective September 18, 2020, according to a release from the Court.

Beier says that she served on the Kansas Court of Appeals for more than 3 years and has served on the Supreme Court since September of 2003.

“I will be ever grateful for the opportunities I have been given to spend so much of my legal career in service to my home state and its citizens," says Beier. "Twenty years and thousands of cases since my children helped me put on my robe for the first time, I will pack it away with pride. This is possible because I can bear personal witness to the good faith and daily striving of our Kansas courts to be and remain fair and impartial guardians of the rule of law and the rights of all."

According to the Supreme Court, Beier was appointed to her position by former Governor Kathleen Sebelius and to the Court of Appeals by former Governor Bill Graves. It says before she took the bench she was a partner at Foulston & Siefkin law firm in Wichita and taught at the University of Kansas School of Law.

Beier says that she spent her first few years after law school in a private white collar criminal defense practice in the District of Columbia, was a staff attorney at the National Women’s Law Center and was a clerk for former federal Court of Appeals Judge James K. Logan.

The Court says that the people of Kansas retained Justice Beier four times: 2002, 2004, 2010 and 2016.

“Her writing is always clear and easily understood, eloquent, usually accented by a memorable and clever phrase, and reflects principled reasoning,” says Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “Attorneys will recall her piercing questions, quick wit, sharp intellect, and fairness and impartiality. Court employees will speak highly of her leadership, commitment to transparency, and concern for them. Most memorable is her dedication to the rule of law. She set aside her personal opinions to embrace the rule of law knowing some of her decisions would be unpopular. She will be greatly missed, and we wish her and her family well.”

The Court says that vacancies are filled using a merit-based nomination process that Kansans added to the State Constitution in 1958.

According to the process, when there is a vacancy on the bench, the Supreme Court Nominating Commission will review applications and conduct public interviews, the commission then narrows the nominee pool to three names, sends the names to the Governor and the Governor finally chooses one nominee to appoint.

The Court says that only those that are at least 30-years-old, a lawyer permitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in practice for at least 10 years are eligible for the bench seat.

The nine-person Supreme Court Nominating Commission says it then reviews nominees while looking at: legal and judicial experience, educational background, character and ethics, temperament, service to the community, impartiality as well as respect of colleagues.

According to the Court Justices must follow the law and not be influenced by politics, special interest groups, public opinion or their own personal beliefs. A Justice must demonstrate their accountability by following the Code of Judicial Conduct that has established standards of ethical behavior. Lastly, Justices must take an oath of office that includes searing to support, protect and defend the U.S. and Kansas Constitutions.

The Supreme Court says that after a new Justice has served 1 year on the court, they must stand for a retention vote in the next general election in order to keep the position, once retained, they may serve a 6-year term.

To read Justice Beier’s letter to Governor Laura Kelly and Chief Justice Marla Luckert visit the Kansas courts website.

