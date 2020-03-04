Jury decides Tavis Smiley must pay PBS in #MeToo dispute

A jury has decided that former television talk show host Tavis Smiley, who was fired amdi allegations of workplace sexual misconduct at the height of the #MeToo movement, must pay about $1.5 million to his former employer, the Public Broadcasting Service.

Smiley was suspended in December 2017 and later fired from the PBS after the network said it had received multiple, credible allegations of misconduct by Smiley on his late-night interview show. He was on air with PBS for more than a decade, broadcast to more than 200 stations nationwide. The jury reached the verdict in the civil case Wednesday.