Jurors start deliberations in attempted killing case

For two hours Thursday, jurors mulled whether to convict or acquit a Topeka man of stabbing his estranged wife in the neck three times as she held the couple's 2-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter before they ceased deliberations for the day.

Shawnee County District Court jurors will resume deliberations Friday morning.

Jurors can convict Christopher Dean Gustin, 29 of:



Either attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, or attempted voluntary manslaughter, each of Audrey Gustin, or acquit on those charges

Either aggravated kidnapping or criminal restraint of Audrey Gustin, or acquit on those charges

Two counts of aggravated endangering of a child or acquit.

Audrey Gustin, now 27, was stabbed, cut, beaten and choked, according to witnesses, on May 31, 2019, inside Christopher Gustin's apartment at 112 N.W. Red Bud Circle, an apartment complex in North Topeka.

"The evidence is not sufficient" to convict Christopher Gustin of the four charges, defense attorney Jonathan Phelps told the jurors during closing arguments on Thursday.

Christopher Gustin had endured a year of his estranged wife controlling when he could see his children, Phelps said. He was fed up, and "he snapped."

Deputy District Attorney Charles Kitt told jurors that Christopher Gustin was guilty on all counts.

" 'I will kill you and orphan our children before I allow you to leave with them,' " Kitt said, quoting Christopher Gustin.

Christopher wanted to kill Audrey Gustin because she wanted to take the children away from him, Kitt told jurors.

He used a knife with a 3-inch blade to stab Audrey Gustin three times in the neck "as she was holding both of their children in her arms," Kitt said.

Late on Wednesday, Christopher Gustin took the witness stand to testify.

He said a car registration for Audrey Gustin's Ford Escape was at his apartment when Audrey Gustin brought the couple's children to visit their father.

After a short while, the mother started to leave and grabbed the daughter. Christopher Gustin told her to let her go, punched her five to 10 times, and told her to let the kids go, he testified.

Christopher Gustin testified he then stabbed her with a paring knife because he was angry she was taking the children, and he was afraid for his children, he testified. He stabbed her three times in the neck and head, he testified.

As Christopher Gustin testified, the knife, which was in a cardboard evidence box, set on the witness stand he was seated at. Two corrections officers clad in civilian clothes were in the courtroom to escort the defendant, who remains in jail in lieu of a $1 million cash or professional surety bond. Gustin said he was angry and afraid for the children, adding that Audrey Gustin was taking the children out of his life.

He testified Audrey Gustin came up behind him and cut him on the upper right arm on the bicep and tricep.

"I felt a sharp pain on my arm," he testified, saying she was coming at him, he grabbed her two wrists, told her to let go of the knife, and straddled her for five minutes before she released the knife.

He testified he later stabbed himself on the right wrist three times, then cut his left wrist three times because "I just felt horrible about everything."

On cross examination, Christopher Gustin said he agreed with a summary of medical records, which said his wounds were self-inflicted lacerations, and none were inflicted by someone else.

"I wasn't really thinking," he said of his overall conduct. "I was trying to get her away from my kids. I don't know what I was doing. I don't know."

He denied telling Audrey Gustin she wouldn't get out of the apartment alive.

Audrey Gustin, 27, said the attack started when Christopher Gustin contacted her by text message to say the car registration for her Ford Escape and $200 were at his apartment for her. He wanted to see his son and daughter.

During the visit, starting around 4:50 p.m., Christopher Gustin asked her when was she going to tell him about the trip she was taking to Guatemala, she testified Wednesday.

She ignored the Guatemala remark.

"You're not going anywhere," she testified he told her.

She had her son and daughter in her arms and had turned to leave when Christopher Gustin grabbed her head and drove it into a refrigerator, she testified. He struck her head 10 to 15 times on the refrigerator and choked her.

"That's when I felt the knife being driven into the back of the right side of my neck," she testified.

Audrey Gustin testified she was holding her children when he was trying to choke her.

Audrey Gustin testified she was stabbed five to eight times in her right hand, some exiting through the palm of one hand.

"You're going to die here," she quoted Christopher Gustin as saying. "I'm just waiting for you to bleed out."

When he went outside, she retrieved her cell phone in the apartment, dialed 911, initially put the phone in her pocket, but later spoke to the dispatcher, then went outside to her car, she said.

When he said he, Audrey Gustin and the two children were going to leave the apartment, he went out to her car, and she called 911 to summon law enforcement help.

Jurors viewed photographs of her heavily blood-stained shirt, the stabbing wounds in her neck, hands and other injuries.

Audrey Gustin thought she was going to die that day.

The neck wounds caused by a knife stuck muscles, which were "within millimeters" of the carotid and jugular blood vessels in her neck, she testified.