Jurors hear victim slashed on the neck call police for help

When police found Audrey Gustin, she was covered in blood all over her upper body and her face, Topeka police Sgt. Kevin Schulz told Shawnee County District Court jurors on Tuesday.

Schulz was testifying during the first day of the trial of Christopher Dean Gustin, Audrey Gustin's estranged husband in mid-2019.

Christopher Gustin is charged with attempted first-degree murder of Audrey Gustin, aggravated kidnapping, and two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child younger than 18.

When the severely wounded Audrey Gustin called a law enforcement dispatcher on May 31, 2019, and frantically sought help, Schultz and other police officers were dispatched to 112 N.W. Red Bud Circle, an apartment complex in North Topeka.

Jurors listened to the law enforcement recording of Audrey Gustin frantically call police for help.

Schulz was sent to the Red Bud address where Audrey Gustin was crying and was very frantic, Schulz testified.

Christopher Gustin was inside Apartment 7, his residence, when police arrived, Schulz testified.

Police removed residents from every apartment as best they could.

Police told Christopher Gustin to step out of Apartment 7, which he did at 7:29 p.m. on May 31, Schulz said.

Christopher Gustin was covered with blood from head to toes, Schulz said, and it appeared he had attempted to cut his wrists, Schulz testified.

The apartment had a lot of blood in it, Schulz testified, and police found a green paring knife covered in blood in the apartment kitchen.

During an opening statement, Charles Kitt, Chief of Staff in the District Attorney's Office, said the Gustins were estranged, and he had threatened to kill her, that she would die before she took their two children, 2 and 4, from him.

Kitt told jurors that Audrey Gustin suffered two knife cuts in one side of her neck and a third cut on the other side of the neck, causing her to bleed profusely.

Jurors heard a law enforcement dispatcher repeatedly attempt to slow down Audrey Gustin as she sought help, but she spoke so rapidly she wasn't understandable.

Twelve jurors and an alternate juror will decide whether to convict or acquit Christopher Gustin.

As of Tuesday, Christopher Gustin remained in Shawnee County Jail in lieu of a $1 million cash or professional surety bond, jail records said.

