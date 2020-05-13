Junior high school sweethearts beat COVID-19, reunite after six weeks

Nurses and hospital staff lined the hallways of St. Francis Hospital as Dwight Patterson took his first steps outside in six weeks.

"I didn't expect all this,” Dwight said. “This is just unreal."

After being on a ventilator in the ICU, the 63-year-old Topekan has beaten COVID-19.

"Just thankful,” he said. “I'm just full right now."

Waiting with open arms was his wife of nearly 40 years, Ruth.

"She's my junior high school sweetheart,” Dwight said. “We've been together since we were just 12 years old."

Ruth knows exactly what's like to fight the virus.

She had just returned from a month-long hospital stay herself fighting COVID-19 the day Dwight collapsed.

"I hadn't even unpacked bags, I hadn't even sat down too much when all this began to occur,” she said. "The last time I seen him was when the ambulance was rolling him out."

"This could've been the last time we saw each other,” Dwight said. “She just got home and I had to turnaround and go five minutes later."

That was six weeks ago.

"My honey is back,” Ruth smiled. “I can embrace him and squeeze him and hold him, knowing that he's going to be alright.”

Dwight says the first thing he’ll do when he gets home is pray and reflect with Ruth.

"When I leave here and walk out that door, life is still changed,” Dwight said. “This thing is real. People are dying from this every day. So, we need to just be thankful for everyday things we take for granted."

"The complete healing process may take a little longer, but we'll get through it together."

