Junction City warns residents of playgrounds, non-flushables

Junction City has released a few warnings to the public regarding the coronavirus.

While they encourage people to go outside and enjoy the fresh air. The city warns people of using playground equipment, citing the virus' ability to spread through contact..

They say the virus can live on playground equipment for a few hours.

The city also released a request for people not to flush sanitation wipes or paper towels. This is a normal concern, but it has been increased due to the current situation.