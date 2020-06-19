Junction City woman arrested in 2017 murder of drug informant

Riley Co. Police arrested a Junction City woman Friday in connection with a 2017 murder case.

Bobbie Jo Long, 44, was booked for Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and Aggravated Kidnapping.

The charges stem from the death of Carrie Jones. Deer hunters found her body in October 2017 in southern Riley County.

Police arrested Steven Meredith of Junction City in 2018. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors had said Jones was a confidential drug informant, and Meredith killed her because he believed she would provide information about him in a drug case in which he was later convicted.

At his sentencing, Meredith testified he was present when Jones was shot but said he did not shoot her.

Long is held at the Riley County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

