Junction City will begin utility disconnections over the next month.

The City announced they will begin disconnecting water, wastewater, storm water, and sanitation services beginning next Tuesday.

Customers in Cycle 2 (mostly those who live north of Sixth St) must be paid in full by 4:30 p.m. June 29 to avoid disconnection.

Customers in Cycle 1 (those living south of Sixth St) have until 4:30 p.m. July 14 to catch up on payments.