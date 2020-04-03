Junction City Police officers surprise 7-year-old on his birthday

Junction City Police surprised one young man on his birthday.

It was Austin's 7th birthday.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his parents had to cancel his birthday party and spirits were a little low.

That's when dispatcher Kim came up with the idea of having some police officers go by his house to sing him happy birthday. Austin's a big fan of local law enforcement.

Several officers went to his house with their lights and sirens on and then played happy birthday over the PA system in one of the cars.

The officers involved were Dustin Murphy, Officer Mancuso, Officer Clarke, Officer Umstattd, K-9 Officer Blake, and of course dispatcher Kim.