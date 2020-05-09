Junction City standoff ends with 1 dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

A standoff in Junction City has ended after officers found one man dead in the home they had surrounded for several hours

Officers made several attempts to contact the man from the outside, eventually using a tactical vehicle to make entry into the house just after 8:00 p.m.

Officers entered the residence, and located the suspect in an upstairs bedroom, deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The situation started around 1:00 p.m. with a traffic stop.

Junction City Police Officers originally made contact with the individual on South Washington Street, and advised him of an outstanding warrant.

He was then asked to step out of the vehicle, he refused, brandished a handgun, and took off in his vehicle.

He was followed and eventually cornered at his residence on West Third Street between Washington St. and Jefferson St.

The man barricaded himself in the house, refused to exit and fired numerous shots at officers in a SWAT vehicle in front of the residence.

Captain Trish Giordano with the Junction City Police Department confirmed the individual involved in the stand off was not a suspect in the double homicide from Thursday morning.

SWAT teams from Junction City Police Department, Riley County Police Department, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations were all on scene to assist in this situation.