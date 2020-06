A Junction City man has entered a guilty plea in the 2018 death of a woman and her unborn child back in 2018.

According to Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Dion Jamel Green, 34, entered the plea in Geary County District Court on two counts of first degree felony murder.

Green was charged with the December 2018 deaths of Jenna Schafer and her and her unborn child.

Sentencing has been scheduled for October 28 at 1:30 p.m.