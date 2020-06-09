Junction City man arrested in road-rage incident in Manhattan

A Junction City man was arrested following a road-rage incident on Friday in Manhattan, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified in Riley County Police reports as Walberto Cartagena, 23.

According to Riley County police officials, the incident occurred around 5:55 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Bluemont Avenue.

Riley County police said a 34-year-old man reported that Cartaagena brandished a firearm during the incident.

Cartagena was arrested in connection with aggravated assault. He was released from the Riley County Jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

No injuries were reported.