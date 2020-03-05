Junction City fire causes $65k in damages

Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Junction City.

Junction City Fire Dept. says they arrived to a single story house with smoke coming from the eaves of the roof. Smoke and a small amount of fire was coming out of a window at the back of the house.

JCFD entered the house and extinguished visible fire. Then, they searched the rest of the house for any extension of the fire.

Total damage costs from the fire are estimated around $65,000. The cause of the fire is undetermined.