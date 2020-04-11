Junction City apartment fire started by child playing with lighters

The Junction City Fire Department said a blaze at an apartment complex Friday night was started by a child who was playing with lighters.

JCFD responded to 2332 Wildcat Lane just after 9:40 p.m. Friday.

Crews found smoke coming from an apartment on the third floor of one of the building's.

The building houses 12 apartments. All occupants were able to exit unharmed.

Fire crews said the blaze caused significant fire and water damage to three apartments in the building.

Red Cross is assisting those families.

Fire investigators report it was caused by a child that said he was curious about fire. The child said it was his first time playing with lighters.

The incident has been referred to JCFD Fire Marshal to follow up on with their Juvenile Fire Setter Program.

The blazed cause $50,000 in property damage.