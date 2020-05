The Junction City Police Department is working a Saturday afternoon standoff.

According to a Facebook post by JCPD, it started around 1:00 p.m.

They say a person has barricaded themselves inside a building at 2nd and Washington.

They are asking the public to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene.

This is an ongoing situation. 13 NEWS has a crew at the scene, we will update the story with more information as soon as we get it.