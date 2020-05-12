Junction City Police searching for two men, one charged with murder

Junction City Police say they are searching for two men possibly connected to the murder of two people last week.

According to JCPD, they are looking for 21-year-old Nathaniel Roderick Holmes and another man who is known as “J”.

Holmes is wanted on two counts of First Degree Murder.

"J" is a person of interest and officers are asking the public to properly identify the man.

The search for the two is connected to a homicide last week in the 800 block of W. 11th street.

Dillon Spencer, 21, and Aaron Villarreal, 19, were found dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 762-8477 or leave a tip on the Junction City Police Department's Facebook Page.