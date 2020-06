Junction City police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

Officials say 52-year-old Tina Bennett was last seen just after midnight Saturday morning in the area of 14th Street Place in Junction city.

Police say her vehicle was later found abandoned in Junction City.

If you know where she is, you're asked to contact Junction City Police at 762-5912, Crime Stoppers at 762-8477, or leave a message on the department's Facebook page.