Junction City Municipal building reopens to the public

Junction City reopened the Municipal Building Tuesday morning after making some adjustments to allow space to social distance for both the employees and the residents who come in.

Due to Geary County having low numbers of positive cases of COVID-19, Junction City officials felt comfortable reopening the Municipal Building to the public.

They have put up signs and barriers to help direct residents into line to make payments, with marks every six feet to help people maintain social distance.

Due to the configuration of the Customer Service counter, they are only allowing 2 customers to be assisted in person at one time, this allows the other two employees to assist customers who are calling in.

“We thought it was time to open up, to be a leader in the community, saying that ‘Hey, we’re open for business’ but we’re going to be careful about it, because we’ve put precautions in place and how traffic flows. We’re allowing the staff to wear masks if they want to wear masks, no requirement.” Junction City, Kansas, city manager, Allen Dinkel says.

City officials ask that residents please pay attention to the signs when you come in, follow the signs to avoid entering while passing someone who is exiting the customer service area.