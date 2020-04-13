Junction City Fire receives $27K in coronavirus relief

The Junction City Fire Department received nearly $27,000 in coronavirus relief funding.

JCFD received the money as an ambulance service supplier. The department says they will not seek any more money from a patient than if they would have to pay if they were in-network.

They say the funds will help them get the supplies they need to keep serving the community.

The funding comes from the CARES Act, and doesn't have to be paid back as long as it's used towards COVID-19 related expenses.