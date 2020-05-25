Junction City Fire Department respond to Structure Fire

Junction City Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday night, May 24, at 10:18 p.m.

The fire department responded to a call to 407 West 7th Street.

Upon arrival firefighters found a single-story wood frame construction house that had caught fire on the southeast side with flames shooting out a window.

The occupants had escaped and were all accounted for outside the structure with no injuries.

Junction City Fire Department crews began to investigate by entering the structure to extinguish the fire while another crew extinguished the fire on the exterior.

Red Cross was contacted and assisted the occupants of the building.

