Junction City 12th St. Community Center set to reopen

Junction City has announced that the 12th Street Community Center will open Tuesday, May 26.

The Center will have limited hours and a limited activity schedule. All social distancing guidelines will be followed.

The 12th Street Community Center will now be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday and will be closed on Sundays.

Patrons are encouraged to bring their own equipment such as basketballs. No backpacks or purses will be allowed in the center. They will also not be accepting reservations for parties and meetings at this time.

The activity schedule is as follows:

Walkers: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. daily

Pickleball: 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. daily

Basketball: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday

Will be limited to shoot around only, no games.

2 people per basket, unless from the same

household.

24 people allowed in the gym at a time.

No spectators will be allowed.

S.I.M (Stay in Motion) Class: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday,

Wednesday, Friday

Yoga Class: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday,

Friday

Zumba Class: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday

Will be held in gym to accommodate social

distancing and larger class size.