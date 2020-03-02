Judge overturns porn conviction of Jared Fogle associate

A federal judge has overturned the child pornography conviction of an associate of disgraced former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle who had provided evidence that led to a criminal case against Fogle.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt ruled that the defense attorney for Russell Taylor was ineffective because attorney Brad Banks failed to challenge three charges not supported by the legal facts of the case against Taylor, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2015 for producing pornography.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Pratt vacated Taylor's conviction, setting the stage for a possible new trial. Fogle is serving a 15-year prison sentence.