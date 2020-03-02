Judge denies cutting murder defendant's 50-year sentence in half

Noting that a man who pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, received two consecutive prison terms totaling 50 years and was upset he didn't receive concurrent terms, a Shawnee County District Court judge has denied the defendant's request allowing him to withdraw his guilty pleas in the killings of two cousins in a Hi-Crest home in 2018.

Matthew Douglas Hutto, 20, made the pleas to two counts of murder in the summer 2018 deaths of Lisa Sportsman, 28, and Jesse A. Polinskey, a 17-year-old cousin of Lisa Sportsman. Hutto's pleas resulted in two life terms totaling 50 years in prison.

The victims were killed on July 23, 2018, and their' bodies were found inside a home at 3541 S.E. Girard, where they were beaten and stabbed.

Hutto had taken the witness stand on Nov. 15, 2019, in hopes District Court Judge David Debenham would rule to allow Hutto to withdraw his guilty pleas. In a 19-page ruling issued on February 11, the judge declined to do so.

Hutto had filed a motion seeking to withdraw his pleas, claiming ineffective assistance of counsel, prosecutorial misconduct, failure to be present at the arraignment, violation of the statutory right of speedy trial, and the right to collaterally attack a conviction.

Part of Hutto's motion to withdraw his plea is governed by a statute allowing the the plea to be withdrawn "to correct manifest injustice," Debenham wrote, and it's the defendant's burden to establish manifest injustice.

"After reviewing the defendant's pro se motion, testimony at the evidentiary hearing and the record, it is clear Hutto does not contest his pleas as much as he is upset that he did not receive concurrent life sentences with an eligibility of parole in 25 years," the judge wrote.

As part of a plea agreement, Hutto pleaded guilty on January 18, 2019, to two counts of felony first-degree murder.

The sentencing judge had the choice either to sentence Hutto to two consecutive 25-year prison terms or two concurrent 25-year terms.

Hutto hoped the judge would impose concurrent life terms, but on May 10, Hutto was sentenced to consecutive life terms.

Hutto will have to serve a minimum of 50 years in state prison.

In a hearing on November 15, 2019, Hutto, testified his defense attorney told him he was" certain" the sentencing judge, who was District Court Judge Mark Braun, would impose concurrent terms based on Hutto's young age and lack of earlier criminal convictions, not consecutive terms of 50 years.

During the November 15, 2019, Hutto testified his attorney "fear mongered" him into taking the plea, saying the cons were bigger than the pros in not taking the pleas.

When Hutto made his pleas, he told the judge he was satisfied with the conduct of the defense attorney, but said he wasn't being truthful. Hutto said he didn't want to somehow compromise the plea agreement by saying he wasn't satisfied with his attorney's conduct.

When testifying November 15, 2019, Hutto admitted holding open a window so one of the other defendants could enter the house to kill Lisa Sportsman. Hutto said he didn't think he would be convicted of killing the woman by holding open the window.

Hutto also admitted he didn't understand a lot about the law including the "aiding and abetting" part of criminal conduct.

The defense attorney testified he had told Hutto that if he went to trial in the two slayings, his chances of success would be "minimal at best."

The Hutto attorney said he did his best to get sentences for Hutto that weren't consecutive.

The double slaying has two other defendants, one of whom faces trial and the other who has been convicted and soon will be sentenced.

In a plea agreement with the district attorney's office, Bradley D. Sportsman, 42, the estranged husband of Lisa Sportsman, pleaded guilty on October 4 to two counts of reckless second-degree murder, and the remaining seven charges were dismissed, according to court records.

Bradley Sportsman was sentenced on November 20, 2019, to 54 years and three months for the two murder convictions.

Richard Daniel Showalter, 32, is to appear at a pre-trial hearing on April 10.

Showalter is charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder; two alternative charges of felony first-degree murder; conspiracy to first-degree murder; attempted first-degree murder; solicitation of first-degree murder; aggravated burglary; possession of opiate; and aggravated intimidation of a witness, according to court records.