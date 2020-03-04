Judge allows lawsuit by wrongly convicted man to continue

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, Lamonte McIntyre, left, who was imprisoned for 23 years for a 1994 double murder in Kansas walks out of a courthouse in Kansas City, Kan., with his mother, Rosie McIntyre. Kansas is dropping its fight against the compensation claim from McIntyre. Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in an Associated Press interview Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, that his office reviewed an additional 900 pages of documents from McIntyre's attorney that had not been provided previously, and also said an ongoing Kansas Bureau of Investigation review of the 1994 crimes for which McIntyre, from Kansas City, Kansas, was charged turned up new information, which his office received only last week. (Tammy Ljungblad /The Kansas City Star via AP, File)
Posted:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A federal judge has ruled a Kansas man whose murder conviction was vacated after he spent 23 years in prison can proceed with key claims in his lawsuit against a police officer and others.

After Lamonte McIntyre's conviction for a double murder was vacated in 2017, he sued the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, and police officers involved in the investigation. Federal judge Kathryn Vratil on Tuesday rejected a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

McIntyre and his mother allege Kansas City, Kansas, police conducted a sloppy investigation and he was framed because his mother refused one officer's sexual demands.

 