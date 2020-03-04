Judge allows lawsuit by wrongly convicted man to continue

A federal judge has ruled a Kansas man whose murder conviction was vacated after he spent 23 years in prison can proceed with key claims in his lawsuit against a police officer and others.

After Lamonte McIntyre's conviction for a double murder was vacated in 2017, he sued the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, and police officers involved in the investigation. Federal judge Kathryn Vratil on Tuesday rejected a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

McIntyre and his mother allege Kansas City, Kansas, police conducted a sloppy investigation and he was framed because his mother refused one officer's sexual demands.