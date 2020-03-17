Joe Biden picks up an early win in Florida, in more Tuesday primaries

Joe Biden picked up an early win in Florida on Tuesday night, which is by far the biggest delegate prize in Tuesday's three contests. Voters also went to the polls in Arizona and Illinois, although the scheduled contest in Ohio was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic, the Florida Democratic Party said the number of Democrats who have voted early in person and by mail has exceeded turnout in the primaries in 2016. Polls closed at 8:00 tonight in Illinois, which CBS News estimates leans toward Biden. Polls will close in Arizona at 9:00 our time tonight.

Ohio was also supposed to vote Tuesday, but after the state closed the polls, citing warnings about the spread of coronavirus, the state Supreme Court agreed with the decision, ruling early Tuesday that Ohio's primary could be moved to July 2.

Other states, too, have been moving their primaries in response to the virus. Georgia, which had been scheduled to vote on March 24, has postponed its primary until May. Louisiana, which had been set to vote on April 24, has postponed its primary until June.

At the moment, Chicago looks to be very close between Biden and Sanders, but many more votes are expected to be counted. The current delegate allocation in Illinois has Biden with 33 delegates and Sanders with 21. There are 155 total delegates at stake in Illinois.