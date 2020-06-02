Job Seekers with disabilities find jobs hard to come by during COVID-19 pandemic

Job seekers with disabilities face more setbacks in the face of COVID-19.

The unemployment rate of people with disabilities has doubled since the beginning of the pandemic says Pinkston, a media strategy company that works with select individuals and companies.

Victoria Shockley, Senior Account Executive, says there are three things people with disabilities should know before returning to work.

1. Understand that getting hired right away may not happen. Do not get discouraged though. Continue to apply for as many positions as possible.

2. Keep the power of networking in mind. People are more likely to be available since many are working from home through the pandemic.

3. Highlight any previous work from home experience. People who like not being in a 9-5 office are able to thrive while many companies have work from home options through the COVID-19 crisis.

