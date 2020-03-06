Jimmy Fallon says he doesn’t know any Wheat’s, so Shawn Wheat responds

“The Tonight Show Staring Jimmy Fallon” has often poked fun of various things. On Thursday night he was reading tweets with the hashtag, #SpringBreakInSixWords, and one of the tweets was from someone with the last name Wheat.

While we here in NE Kansas are used to hearing the last name Wheat, Jimmy Fallon said he and his co-host, Steve Higgins, didn’t know anyone by that last name.

They went on and had some fun with the last name saying “Cream of Wheat” and saying it must be from the Russian Mob.

After the segment aired, 13 NEWS Digital Manager and Investigative Reporter Shawn Wheat responded: