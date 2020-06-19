Jefferson County to phase out of COVID-19 restrictions on Monday

Jefferson County will phase out of COVID-19 restrictions effective Monday, June 22, officials said Friday morning.

The phase-out of Gov. Laura Kelly's Ad Astra plan will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Jefferson County Health Officer Crystal VanHoutan said additional limits won't be imposed at this time, based on current conditions.

However, Jefferson County Health Department officials say they will "strongly recommend" that county residents and businesses continue following the public health guidance recommendations from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new recommendation will remove mass-gathering limits in Jefferson County.

However, according to a news release, Jefferson County public health officials will continue to recommend social distancing when appropriate.

When people are unable to maintain social distance, they are being advised to wear a mask while in public.

Individuals also are being encouraged to adhere to personal hygiene guidelines and to remain home when sick.

Additionally, employers should continue to follow any additional coronavirus guidance for businesses and employees, Jefferson County health officials said.

Travel is now unrestricted, except to those states that are noted by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for travel-related

quarantine guidelines, Jefferson County health officials said.

Additionally, all education, activities, venues and establishments may operate in Jefferson County while following all public health guidelines.

Precautions should continue to be followed for high-risk populations, including older adults, people with underlying health conditions, people facing homelessness, incarcerated or detained people, and people who work in health care or other critical infrastructure jobs.

Jefferson County officials will continue to monitor existing cases within the county as well as activities with greater risk of disease spread.

Officials said they are aware that COVID- 19 continues to circulate in Jefferson County and the state of Kansas, and precautions must be taken as restrictions are loosened.