Jefferson County mill and overlay project to start next week

A mill and overlay project on K-92 and U.S. 59 in Jefferson County will begin, Tuesday, May 19.

Work will occur in Oskaloosa on K-92 from Union to Liberty Street and from Delaware Street to the U.S. 59 junction, also U.S. 59 from south Oskaloosa to the K-4 junction. The project is expected to be complete in late July.

Traffic will be controlled with daily lane closures, lane width restrictions, traffic cones and signage. A pilot car will be utilized to guide traffic through work zones during working hours. Delays of up to 15 minutes should be expected.

The project is expected to cost about $3.1 million and is contracted to Herzog Contracting Corporation of St. Joseph, Missouri.

All motorists should be alert and obey traffic signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all read construction projects call 5-1-1 or go to their website.

