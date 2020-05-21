Jefferson County Sheriff reminds residents of safe summer practices

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone of safe summer practices, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents should drive cautiously and watch for children playing, continue social distancing and other safety precautions, take frequent water breaks, apply sunscreen with SPF 15+, never leave children or pets unattended (during the virus this means to leave them at home) and seek medical attention immediately for any heat-related illness.

Travelers should always wear a seat belt and never drive drunk. Seat belt usage protects from and reduces fatalities in auto accidents. Mind speed limits and look out for children playing and crossing streets. Driving drunk can cost you and others their lives.

