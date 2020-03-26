Jefferson Co. issues Stay at Home Order

Jefferson County health officials have issued a stay at home order for the county that will begin on March 28. The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. and will end on April 14.

As with all Stay at Home Orders, essential activities are still allowed. These include but are not limited to buying food from stores and restaurants, receiving medical care and taking care of friends, family or pets who reside in a different household. Essential businesses will also still be open. These include but are not limited to: healthcare workers, farmers, banks, gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats and media.

