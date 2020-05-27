Jefferson Co. announces reopening plan

Jefferson County has announced that it will transition from emergency response to a risk management phase which they are deeming Phase 3.

Governor Laura Kelly rescinded her statewide health order yesterday, May 26, and returned the decision of reopening to the counties.

Jefferson County will not release any additional limits. The county still strongly recommends that residents and businesses continue to follow the Governor’s Ad Astra plan.

The new guidelines for Jefferson Co. increase mass gatherings to 45 people. All education, activities, venues and establishments may reopen as long as public health guidelines are followed. Lastly, high risk individuals may also resume public interaction with caution.

June 1st will see the reopening of the Jefferson County Courthouse and County offices.

The Jefferson Co. Health Department Clinic will still need appointments to see patients and may be reached at 785-403-0025. All other businesses will be free to resume normal operations.

The Sheriff’s Department lobby will also reopen, however inmate visitation is prohibited until further notice.

“While no new health orders are being issued today, county officials and I will continue to work with community organizations to ensure adequate resources are available for risk mitigation,” says Crystal VanHoutan, Local Health Officer. “We will evaluate the need for any new local health orders in the event of any new isolated outbreaks.”

Social distancing guidelines are still recommended to be followed.

