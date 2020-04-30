Jefferson Co. Boy challenges others to Clean the Woods near Perry Lake

Eight-year-old Braylen Thomes is a natural outdoorsman whose been coming to the trails at Lake Perry in Jefferson County since he could walk.

He's been spending more time outside since his classes went online, but he noticed some things that don't belong on the trails: trash.

“There's a lot of it, like there's plastic bottles, glass bottles, plastic bags and stuff like that,” Braylen said Thursday.

He started cleaning the garbage up himself several weeks ago but thought others would want to help clean the trails they walk, too, so he gave them a little Brayspiration.

In a video originally posted on Youtube, after a walk on Old Military Trail with his dad, Braylen began challenging others to help take care of the woods.

“You pick up a bag of trash, you post a video, you challenge five people to pick up a bag a trash and after that you challenge five people.”

This marked the beginning of Braylen’s "Clean the Woods Trash Challenge". Once you pick up a bag of trash, you post a picture and keep the process going. Over forty bags have been picked up so far.

His father, Morgan Thomes said he is proud Braylen’s motivation to clean the woods was instinctive.

“I think it's really cool I think it's even more inspirational coming from a kid than an adult, and he's very passionate about it so I think it's a really cool thing that he's doing,” he said. “It makes me very happy because it’s not something that you can instill.”

Braylen is hopeful that those who litter the woods will see the importance of keeping the trails clean.

“Don't do that's it's not helping the environment you're just being mean to animals,” he said.

“If you litter, that's not good just go home and throw it out somewhere else or in the trash can.”

Braylen's family says the best way to get the clean the woods challenge spreading is to like and share the original video, which can be found here.