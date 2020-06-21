Jefferson Assembly of God resumes sanctuary services

Jefferson Assembly of God welcomed parishIoners back for in-person sanctuary services for the first time in over three months Sunday.

The members of the church had been limited to parking lot services since mid-May along with online messages from Lead Pastor Kent Duncan.

Duncan said though he welcomed the new take to services, he was eager to interact with the congregation face to face again.

“I enjoy the online experience, I enjoy being able to speak to a larger audience and at the same time it is difficult for me to speak when I can’t see people’s eyes, I can’t gage their responses I can’t interact with them,” he said.

“So the opportunity to actually interact with a live audience, a congregation, tremendously refreshing.

ParishIoners had the option to continue parking lot services or worship inside and given the option to wear a mask.

Joyce Brown chose to celebrate in the sanctuary and said while it felt different to attend the service in a mask, the changes were worth it.

“It’s wonderful to see the pastor, to see the other people, to see your friends, seeing your sisters and brothers in God and being here and being able to talk to them.”

She wore a shirt with a biblical verse that offered a message of strength upon the church’s opening following COVID-19 restrictions.

The shirt read from the book of Joshua 1:9: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous, do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

Brown said the verse had a special meaning as more places begin to reopen.

"God's taking care of us, He's going to be here for us and He knows what's happening and He will be the person that will be in control of all this."

JAG restructured their seating and the service's format for parishIoners' safety and added extra hand sanitizing stations throughout the area.

Pastor Kent is hopeful parishIoners will savor their time with each other as they return to celebrating together.

"Human relationship our connection to each other is so valuable and to rejuvenate that to be able to experience it say hi to people that you have relationships with and connect today has been powerful and positive."

Sanctuary services will continue as scheduled every Sunday morning at 10:15 and the option to tune in to the service on your car radio is available at least through the end of July.

