Jefferson Assembly of God hosts first produce drive

Community interaction's been limited for the Jefferson Assembly of God (JAG) since the beginning of COVID-19.

Like many organizations, they’ve depended on remote communication and have been holding religious services in their parking lot while maintaining social distance.

While many of JAG’s ministries needed to be put on hold, when Convoy of Hope, a humanitarian organization based out of Springfield, Missouri contacted them about receiving a produce delivery, leaders jumped at the opportunity to help the people in need in the area.

The organization received about 880 boxes of fresh produce from Convoy of Hope for a drive-through produce distribution at Jefferson West Middle School Thursday.

"Obviously during this season people can use all the help they can get and if you have the opportunity to supply somebody with something, we want to take advantage of that,” JAG’s Lead Pastor Kent Duncan said. “It's awesome to be able to do something simple and practical and blesses people."

Free produce has helped Debra Cobler, whose house cleaning business has been uprooted by COVID-19, for now, she's tried to help by delivering produce to her neighbors, and equally appreciates how the church has helped her.

"I think it's great people helping people,” Cobler said. “It's really important especially during this time right now just making sure everybody's taken care of and I would really like for this all to be over."

Andrew Duncan, JAG’S Community Outreach Manager, said stories like Cobler's highlight the church's mission to serve others.

" Part of our mission at Jefferson Assembly of God and our larger assembly is to give and love people within our community we want to be really tied in with people that even if they don't go to our church we want to be giving, helpful and give assistance when they need it so it's just a good opportunity to be part of our community and help and strengthen it as a whole.".

Duncan said being able to provide a necessity makes the service more fulfilling.

"It reinforces how important it is for everyone to be involved with their community and help each other out when things aren't as great and it's good to be a part of that."

Leaders at JAG hope to partner with Convoy of Hope for another produce drive in the future.