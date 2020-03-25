James Taylor and his wife donate $1M to Boston hospital

Grammy-winning singer James Taylor and his wife, Kim, have donated $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston to help with its battle against the spread of the new coronavirus.

The gift announced Tuesday will help the hospital direct resources where the need is greatest, whether purchasing supplies and equipment, repurposing space, or furthering research seeking treatments and means of prevention for COVID-19, the hospital said in a statement.

Taylor, 72, has deep ties to the hospital. His father, Dr. Isaac Taylor, completed his residency in internal medicine, served as chief resident and conducted research there. James Taylor was born there in 1948.

“There is no question that it’s a point of pride for New Englanders to claim the MGH as their hospital – our hospital – and this is especially true today with the threat coming from a new and insidious virus,” Taylor said in a statement. “Kim and I want to be part of this fight. We have been so inspired by the courage and sacrifice of the health care heroes in the trenches who are working so hard to protect us all.”

The gift will support the hospital’s Emergency Response Fund, established in response to the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 to provide flexible resources that can be deployed quickly to support immediate needs.

The Taylors aren’t the only ones opening their wallets. Dee and Jimmy Haslam, the owners of Columbus Crew SC and the Cleveland Browns, have pledged to donate $1.5 million to multiple coronavirus relief funds in Ohio. And soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo plus Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have each donated 1 million euros ($1.08 million).