Jackson County Sheriff's Office delivering food, meds during COVID-19 pandemic

Older adults and people with disabilities can find help in getting their groceries and medications, thanks to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The new initiative was announced earlier this week by Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

Under the initiative, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Officer is providing delivery services for older adults and people with disabilities who are unable to leave their homes to get medications and groceries from local stores.

Morse said the effort is similar to endeavors from other sheriff’s offices across the state and nation.

Morse said the sheriff's office will make deliveries from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Jackson County residents who are unable to venture out and who have prepaid medications or groceries that need to be picked up from Jackson County stores can call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251 to arrange deliveries.