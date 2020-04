Jackson County deputies arrested a man after a chase.

34-year-old Cody Gaston, of Netawaka, was driving a motorcycle northbound on Q4 Road when a deputy attempted to stop him for a traffic infraction. The sheriff's office says Gaston fled before wrecking just south of 286th Rd.

He wasn't injured, but he was taken into custody and booked for fleeing, driving while suspended, and possessing various drugs.