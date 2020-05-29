Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office warns of COVID-19 scams

A new scam is circulating Kanas surrounding COVID-19 warns the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

A multitude of scams relating to the coronavirus has been making its rounds around the country. One particular scam has surfaced in Jackson County.

A few residents of the county received COVID-19 scam robo calls. The scammers claim that the resident is being called to contact a particular phone number about their COVID-19 test results.

These scams play on the fears of individuals during the pandemic as the scammers ask for personal information including financial information.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warns to not fall prey to these scams. Local health departments or primary physicians will contact residents directly by phone to confirm any COVID-19 test results. Notifications will never be given via text message or email.

It is important that residents be aware during the pandemic. Scammers will try to play on the fears of individuals in order to acquire information necessary to commit identity theft. Do not take the bait.

Other novel-coronavirus scams include human contact tracing scams. This particular scam occurs when the scammer contacts a person either through the internet or by phone and tells them they have come in contact with a COVID-19 carrier and will ask for more personal information.

Do not clock links from sources that are unknown. Ignore online offers for vaccinations or testing. If residents want to make donations the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office urges them to do their research and not rush into making a donation. If anyone asks for a donation via cash, gift card or wire transfer, this is a scam, do not do it.

Be aware of emails from scammers pretending to be agents from the CDC or other public health organizations. No legitimate medical provider will ask for information through email. Be aware of calls or emails from scammers claiming to be from the U.S. Treasury offering COVID-19 grants or stimulus payments in exchange for personal financial information.

Lastly, there have been scams for expedited stimulus check and fake business loan sites. Scammers are also pretending to be selling hard to get medical supplies. Buyers end payments and never receive these products. There are also scammers claiming to be medical personnel demanding paymern for testing and for treatment that a family member has received.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s office wants to remind residents that scammers are nothing more than thieves who prey on the vulnerable. Report any scams to local law enforcement agencies.