Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office says no racial profiling was involved in Holton Walmart incident

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it did not racially profile individuals involved in a Wednesday evening incident in the Holton Walmart parking lot.

On Wednesday, June 17, the Holton Walmart reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reporting a theft at the store. The Sheriff’s Office says two deputies, who were riding in the same cruiser, responded to the call along with a Holton Police Officer that happened to be in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office says the encounter lasted for 7 minutes, not the 20 minutes as stated by other individuals in the incident.

The deputies say one of them asked the mother of a child if she wanted to start the car and shut the door since she stated her child was sick, which she responded “no” to, which is contrary to the claims of the gentleman involved in the accident that the officers would not let them start the car.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputies quickly cleared the couple of any wrongdoing and were professional and polite.

The deputies say the gentleman backed up about 30 feet with his hands in the air for most of the encounter, except the 2 minutes he was recording, and the lady was cooperative and helped resolve the situation and reported that they were staying in Onaga, not Holton as had been reported.

“In no way were these individuals racially profiled by members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office,” says Sheriff Tim Morse. “That type of behavior is not tolerated in this office. These deputies simply responded to a call for service.”

Morse says that every person is treated equally and fairly regardless of race or status and is saddened that there are those who purposely misrepresent the truth in order to cause further division.

“I have seen and am aware of the hundreds of threats, and slanderous statements that have been made about the incident,” says Morse.

The Sheriff says that threats made to Walmart employees over the incident are being investigated.

“These deputies did an excellent and outstanding job under the circumstances,” says Morse. “Deputies and police officers conduct investigations each and every day and do so by evaluating the facts and evidence, not based upon a person’s race or ethnicity. It is sad to see that so many people are quick to make judgement with no facts. I am very thankful to live and work in such a great community where behavior like this is uncommon.”

The Sheriff’s Office says it is appreciative of the expressions of the support across the county, state and donation during this situation.

